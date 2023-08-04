Betong, Mukah polytechs ink agreement with 11 Indonesian institutions

KUCHING (Aug 4): Politeknik Metro Betong Sarawak (PMBS) and Politeknik Mukah Sarawak (PMU) signed an agreed minutes of meeting (AMM) with 11 Indonesian education institutions yesterday.

The institutions were Politeknik Negeri Medan, Politeknik Negeri Jakarta, Politeknik Negeri Lampung, Politeknik Negeri Semarang, Politeknik Negeri Pontianak, Politeknik Negeri Padang, Poltek Lhokseumawe, Politeknik Negeri Madiun, Politeknik Negeri Ambon, Politeknik Manufaktur Bandung, and Politeknik Negeri Subang.

“The bilateral agreement will, over the next three years, leverage the strengths of each institution to create a solid platform for sharing expertise and knowledge of academicians from all institutions involved.

“The activities include research and innovation programmes, student exchange, webinars, conferences, just to name a few,” said a press statement from PMBS.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, who has been appointed PMBS Industry Advisory Committee chairman, said he applauded the initiative as all institutions involved play a big role in the development of human capital.

He said this is crucial to fulfil the needs of industry.

“It also assists the students’ readiness to enter the workforce with the requisite knowledge, skills, abilities required in their respective fields of work in the future,” he said.

PMBS director Suhaili Aleh said academic excellence is no longer the sole factor guaranteeing graduates a job.

This is because employers today are more selective and need better-prepared graduates.

“Therefore, sharing of knowledge between institutions would able to assist us to tackle the issue where it can,” said Suhaili.