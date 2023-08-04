Bukit Aman: No criminal injuries found on Baram man who died in custody

MIRI (Aug 4): A post-mortem conducted on a 50-year-old man from Baram, who died while in police custody on Monday, found no criminal injuries, said Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad.

In a statement yesterday, the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director said that the post-mortem, which was carried out at Miri Hospital yesterday morning, revealed the man had suffered from chronic liver disease.

“The cause of death was intra-abdominal haemorrhage due to rupture of liver cirrhosis, which is bleeding in the abdomen due to chronic liver disease.

“The death was classified as sudden death,” he said.

He added a Covid-19 test was carried out and the result was negative.

Azri also said that the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody will continue its investigation from various angles before submitting the results to the coroner.

On Wednesday, Azri had said in a statement that the Kenyah man died while being held in custody on Monday.

The man had been detained to assist a police investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

On the way to the Marudi police station, the man had complained of chest pains and breathing difficulties.

“He was immediately brought to Beluru Health Clinic in Bakong for treatment. However, the medical assistant pronounced him dead at 10.30pm,” Azri said.