Chinese federation to hold blood donation campaign at Mydin Petra Jaya this Sunday

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section is organising a blood donation campaign to be held at Mydin hypermarket in Petra Jaya here this coming Sunday (Aug 6).

The campaign to start at 9.30am until 2pm will see successful donors walking away with all the sponsorship items as a token of appreciation on the spot from the organiser, the federation’s youth section said in a statement today.

The campaign is supported by one of the federation Youth’s affiliated youth groups, namely Sarawak Lee Clan Association Youth Section (Lee Clan Youth) and, to be assisted by the Malaysia Red Crescent Society (Kuching Chapter).

It is being held in response to the call by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for more blood supply for its Blood Bank as well as to create awareness among the public on the noble deed of saving life through blood donation, it said.

“The organiser appeals to those who have read or come to know the news to spread it to their friends and relatives and urges those who intend to donate their blood to be early.

“We wish to thank all our sponsors namely Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn Bhd, Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, C.H.T.C., Taiwan Siau Jou, Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, Guan Hung Trading, Pico Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Fairland Hidden Bar, Wide way Food Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Kempas Sentosa Sdn Bhd, Wish Dairies (M) Sdn Bhd, Harrison Sarawak Sdn Bhd for their generous support of the event to the blood donation campaign.

“We also would like to express our special thanks to the management of SGH for providing us the venue,” the federation’s youth section said.

Any enquiries are to be made to one Lee Sin Pau by calling 016-8601289 or Lee Li Soon at 016-8539818.