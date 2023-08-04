Cops nab 50-year-old woman suspected of being part of pickpocket gang at Kuching Fest

KUCHING (Aug 4): Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman suspected of being involved in a pickpocketing group targeting victims at the Kuching Food Festival on Wednesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspect was arrested at the festival’s venue following reports from two victims who claimed they had been pickpocketed.

One had her purse stolen while the other her smartphone.

“The suspect is currently under remand for investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” said Ahsmon when contacted today.

He added that the suspect, after the arrest, was brought to the Sekama police station for further action.

It is also believed that the suspect was working in a group of two or three persons to prey on unsuspecting victims after pretending to bump into them.