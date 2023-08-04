Court action will follow once REE investigations complete, Saifuddin Nasution tells Sanusi

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 4): Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor should brace himself for a court reckoning once the police and the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission have completed their investigations of the rare earth elements (REE) theft in Sik.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail made the assertion here last night after previously linking Sanusi to illegal REE mining activities in the Bukit Enggang Forest Reserve, Sik.

“If he claims this is a mere perception, wait for the investigations to complete, court action will follow,” Saifuddin Nasution, who is also PKR secretary-general, told a press conference after attending a dinner event here.

He said the Forestry Department had already completed investigations and took action.

“There was a conviction on trespassing into a forest reserve,” he said, adding that the only authority that did not investigate the matter was the Kedah Land and Mines Office.

He claimed this is because the director is a “good friend” of Sanusi.

Sanusi, who is also Perikatan Nasional election director, had previously challenged Saifuddin Nasution to take legal action against him if he was so sure he could prove the REE theft instead of merely trying to create a negative perception against him with these allegations in the run-up to the Aug 12 six state elections.

In response, Saifuddin Nasution said the authorities will be investigating to gather evidence for the case.

He said there were investigations by the Forestry Department and the Immigration Department on the theft and involvement of foreigners.

“There were arrests, investigations, charges made, and convictions,” he said.

He said some are already in jail while some are being investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

“What does he mean that this is only a perception and that there was no evidence?” Saifuddin Nasution said, reiterating that there were convictions in relation the the REE issue so the case is “crystal clear”.

“This is clearly a denial syndrome from someone who was backed in a corner when I revealed the evidence of this matter,” he said of Sanusi.

He said his claims are supported by evidence and documents while Sanusi is panicking.

He then asked Sanusi why the Kedah Land and Mines Office did not investigate the theft when it was clearly their jurisdiction.

“Sanusi must answer this. Why aren’t they investigating the theft?” Saifuddin Nasution asked. — Malay Mail