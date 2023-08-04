Fans go wild as Rain makes special appearance at Kuching’s Old Courthouse

KUCHING (Aug 4): South Korean celebrity, Jung Ji-hoon, widely known by his stage name Rain, made a much-anticipated appearance at the Old Courthouse here today.

The occasion marked the international star’s first visit to Kuching, where he was invited as a special guest at the sixth edition of Asean International Film Festival (Aiffa).

Fans of the K-pop idol who had gathered at the Old Courthouse had once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and interact with their idol.

When asked on his favourite Sarawak food, Rain happily shared his food delight on the authentic ‘Laksa Sarawak’ and ‘Kuching Dim Sum’.

Rain also shared some Malay phrases that he had learned during his visit – ‘Apa Khabar?’ (How are you?) and ‘Saya Sayang Kamu’ (I love you), much to the excitement of his fans.

He was set to attend the prestigious Aiffa gala dinner scheduled to take place tonight at the Pullman Hotel.

With remarkable talents in both singing and acting, the multi-talented star has garnered immense popularity worldwide since the early 2000s.

Notably, Rain also acted in the TVN drama ‘Ghost Doctor’ in 2022, sharing the screen with fellow Korean actor Kim Bum.

For Nursyamimi Abu Hasan, waiting for hours since 10am to meet up close with her idol was nothing short of exciting.

“I have been waiting around here since 10am. I went alone as I did not want to wait for others that could interrupt with my opportunity to finally meet my idol.

“I have been a fan of Rain as I do follow the dramas that he has acted in and listen to songs that he sang. Among the songs I love is ‘Switch to You’ and dramas are ‘Ghost Doctor’ and ‘Full House’.

“After meeting Rain today, I have a mixed feeling of excitement and nervousness,” she told The Borneo Post when met.

Meanwhile, Vivienne Rozana, who came with three other friends, all fans of Rain, said she has been a die hard fan of Rain since the early 2000s.

“All of us love watching ‘Ghost Doctor’, ‘Ninja Assassin’ and ‘Full House’. In fact, ‘Full House’ was the first K-drama that I watched.

“I felt very excited and speechless today – I feel like I want to cry,” she said.

As for Sherwin Lee, another die hard fan, the opportunity to meet Rain in Kuching was a one not to be missed.

“I have been a die hard fan of Rain since I was 12 years old. Among my favorite songs is ‘Love Song’.

“Prior to this, I had gone to Rain’s concert in Singapore. Getting the opportunity to finally meet him very close in my hometown is,” the 34-year-old who had waited for Rain since 11am today and managed to get his signature added.