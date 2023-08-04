Firefighters rescue sick man found under Sg Tapah bridge

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rescued a sick man from under the Sungai Tapah bridge in Siburan around 10.30am today.

In a statement, the department said a call was received from a member of the public, who discovered the victim lying under the bridge.

At the scene were rescuers from the Serian fire station, who said the victim likely fell ill and was unable to get walk.

Rescuers decided to lift the victim from under the bridge with a stretcher.

He was handed over to a waiting ambulance from the Ministry of Health, where he was given first aid before being brought to hospital.

Based on photographs of the area, it is believed that the victim had been living under the bridge.