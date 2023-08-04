Julaihi in Singapore to follow up on energy supply, export from Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 4): Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister for Manpower Dr Tan Lee Seng at his office in the city-state yesterday.

Julaihi in a Facebook post said the meeting with Dr Tan was a continuation of previous meetings and discussions on the supply and export of energy from Sarawak to Singapore.

Among those in the Sarawak delegation were Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias, and Sarawak Energy chief financial officer Tan Kok Kiong.

Also present at the meeting were Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry permanent secretary Dr Beh Swan Gin and Energy Market Authority Singapore chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun.

Julaihi in his official visit to the island also led his delegation on a courtesy call to the Public Utilities Board (PUB) of the National Water Agency on Wednesday.

He said PUB director Michael Toh and officers as well as the Singapore Water Association gave a briefing on the development of the water sector and the technology applied until today in Singapore.

“They expressed their desire for cooperation in the water sector in Sarawak and also supported the bid from Malaysian Water Association to select Kuching as host of the International Water Congress in 2028 which will be organised by the International Water Association.

“The final selection is between Kuching representing Malaysia and Sao Paulo which represents Brazil,” Julaihi said.