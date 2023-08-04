Lukanisman: 50 medical officers reject permanent posting to S’wak, 70 yet to accept

SIBURAN (Aug 4): A total of 50 medical officers out of 619 have rejected the offer for permanent posts in government healthcare facilities in Sarawak so far, said Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Deputy Health Minister revealed this when asked on the status of the appointment of doctors for permanent postings in the state at a press conference after visiting the new Siburan health clinic here today.

“There are a total of 619 medical officers offered permanent postings in the state, however so far there are 395 doctors who have reported for duty.

“At the same time, there are 55 doctors who have reported for duty but are still continuing their studies while 49 accepted their offer but postponed their appointments,” he said.

He said aside from the 50 doctors who rejected the offer, Lukanisman also disclosed that there were 70 who have yet to provide any confirmation on whether or not they accepted the offer.

As such, he said the Sarawak Health Department is closely monitoring the matter, expressing his confidence that once the medical officers begin their duties at their assigned healthcare facilities, a complete information can be obtained.

“We admit that there are several factors that may affect the arrival of the medical officers although there are good clinics or hospitals in the rural areas (of Sarawak), there may be lacking in terms of their accommodation.

“As such, the medical officers should report to the assigned medical facilities first and then they can appeal for transfer to other facilities,” he added.