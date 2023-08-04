Man breaks legs after three-car crash on Jln Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Aug 4): A 25-year-old man broke both his legs after he was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near Kampung Gerung, Jalan Puncak Borneo around 10am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the man was pinned in his car which landed on its side in a ditch after the crash.

“Rescuers had to cut open the car’s roof to extricate the victim out of the damaged vehicle,” said the statement.

He was later handed over to a waiting ambulance to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further medical treatment.

The driver of the other car was assisted out of his vehicle by the members of the public.

It was also said that the 27-year-old driver suffered chest pain after the crash, and was reported to be in a weak state as he was sent to the SGH.

The third car involved was driven by a 64-year-old woman who did not suffer from any physical injuries.

Personnel from the Siburan Bomba station then conducted a cleaning-up of the area for debris and oil spills which could endanger other vehicles.

The whole operation ended at 12.40pm.