Miri to host Asia-Pacific Film Festival 2024

KUCHING (Aug 4): Sarawak has been chosen to host the esteemed Asia-Pacific Film Festival (APFF) 2024, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said.

He made this announcement at the launching of the 6th ASEAN International Film Festival (Aiffa) FilmBiz World in Kuching, where Snowdan was representing Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The honour and the privilege of hosting APFF 2024 in Miri mid-2024, he said, is a significant boost to Sarawak’s burgeoning film industry.

“Sarawak is not only about Kuching as we have other cities such as Miri, Bintulu and Sibu and they are equally great for tourism potential,” said Snowdan on the selection of Miri as the venue of the international event.

“Industry players including the production company, directors, producers, actors and actresses can come and set up their production house, in addition to discovering all things great about Miri,” he added.

The hosting of APFF in Sarawak, he remarked, would result in a significant influx of tourists from 22 participating countries across the Asia-Pacific region including South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, meanwhile, expressed pleasure on the announcement of Miri as the APFF’s next host after Macau in China.

“Considering that I am from Miri, I am pleased and honoured for APFF to come to Miri.

“Just like how we see Aiffa when it was formed in 2013, we will see Sarawak becoming among the household for the film industry in Malaysia ten years from now,” said Ting.

The Federation of Motion Picture Producers in Asia Pacific (FPA) secretary-general and Malaysian Film Producers Association president, Suhan Pansha, meanwhile, lauded Aiffa Kuching as one of the best-managed festivals in the region – further cementing Sarawak’s reputation as a preferred destination for high-profile film events.

Also present were Aiffa 2023 executive director Jaffri Osman and festival director Livan Tajang.