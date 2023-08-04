Penampang entertainment outlet owner detained

PENAMPANG (Aug 4): Three people, including the owner of an entertainment outlet here, were detained by police during a raid on Friday.

Acting Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Sammy Newton said police cheched 18 patrons during the 2.30am raid and two foreign men were nabbed for drug related offenses.

“Both suspects, age 32 and 35, were held when their urine came back positive of Methamphetamine.

“Also arrested in the Ops Noda operation was the premises owner for operating beyond the allowed time,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sammy said the Penampang district police had conducted 62 checks on entertainment outlets and opened 25 investigation papers for numerous offenses between January and August this year.

Similar operation will be conducted to ensure premises owners abide by the law, he said.