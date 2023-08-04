Peninsula polls: PN launches ‘New Selangor’ manifesto, offers 7 main thrusts

SHAH ALAM (Aug 4): Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight launched its manifesto for the Selangor state elections with 112 pledges offered.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when launching the coalition’s manifesto themed “Selangor Baharu, Kita Bangkit” (New Selangor, We Rise) here, said PN’s offer for Selangor, among others, comprises seven main thrusts and 25 approaches with the main focus of alleviating the cost of living for the people and boosting business and the state economy.

The seven thrusts are Building a Harmonious Society; Prosperity for the People; Upholding the Principles of Clean Governance and Politics; A Strong Future Economy; Women at the Core of Society and the State Economy; First-Rate Human Capital, and Sustainable Environment and Infrastructure.

Also present were Selangor PN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, State PAS Commisioner Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Selangor Gerakan chairman Datuk Henry Teoh Kien Hong.

PN is contesting all 56 seats at stake in Selangor in the Aug 12 polls. – Bernama