Permanent appointments: Health Ministry receives 1,843 appeals from medical officers

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 4): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received 1,843 appeals from medical officers to remain in their existing placement or be transferred to other placements following the new placements for permanent appointments made from June 9-24.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the Appeals Committee had met twice to consider the officers’ appeals.

The committee comprises representatives from the Medicine Development, Family Health Development and Public Health Development divisions, with the Human Resources Division acting as the secretary.

“After reviewing the justification presented, taking into account the continuity of service as a whole and the vacancy factor, appeals which have a solid basis have been approved and the officers have been informed of the appeal decision,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the ministry appreciates all medical officers as well as dental and pharmacy officers who have reported to their new places of duty on July 31, for putting the interest of service first.

“Through this new placement, officers will gain more exposure to the health system and be able to increase their capability. This experience will make them more mature, empathetic and resilient in their career as civil servants,” he said.

He said the ministry always takes into consideration feedback related to placements and transfers and these matters will be handled based on the structure of the committee that had been set up.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the appointment of contract medical officers to permanent positions was implemented on a large scale in 2022 and continued this year, with the offer of permanent appointment based on the 4,263 permanent job vacancies at health facilities nationwide, especially in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Pahang. – Bernama