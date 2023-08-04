Roads, car parks at Ang Chong Ho quarry site set to be completed in few months

KUCHING (Aug 4): Construction of roads and car parks at Batu Kawa Ang Chong Ho quarry site is currently ongoing following the completion of the first phase of the beautification project of the main building there.

According to a press statement, works are scheduled to be completed within the next few months after which the public will be able to utilise the 1,000-persons capacity multi-purpose hall by the end of the year.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian recently visited the construction site where he was briefed by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai and deputy municipal secretary (Planning and Development) Goh Thiam Ho on the progress of the construction.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman, who was satisfied with the work progress, believed that once the project is ready and open to the public, the area around here will serve as a beautiful tourist attraction.

Ang Cheng Ho quarry’s main building extends 39 metres wide to the centre of the lake. The main building is about 10 storeys high, of which 25 metres – equivalent to eight storeys – will be underwater.

Under phase one of the quarry’s beautification project, which cost RM9.8 million, there will be a 19,375 square feet event hall that can accommodate 1,000 people; a basketball court and 3,000 square feet of creative hub office for young entrepreneurs.

Future development plans also include water sports, extreme sports, parks and recreation facilities.