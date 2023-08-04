Sarawak duo join national team for world championship

KUCHING (Aug 4): Two ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak exponents will represent Malaysia in the 22nd ITF World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan from Aug 19-27.

Joane Lim Cia Yee and Nur Zulaikha Mohd Rasidi were gold medallists at the National ITFM Championship at EcoWorld Gallery & Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, Selangor last November.

Lim won four gold medals in the female individual pattern (1st Dan), free sparring, self-defence routine, and female team pattern events, while Nur Zulaikha bagged three gold medals in the female individual pattern (2nd Dan), self-defence routine, and female team pattern events.

ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak president Johnny Chai told The Borneo Post that he is confident the two Sarawakians can do well in the competition.

“This is a golden opportunity for the duo to showcase their skills in a world championship where both will be making their debut appearance.

“With two years of preparation and if they perform to their normal standards, it wouldn’t be any problem for them to win medals,” said Chai, who will accompany the national team as a delegate and coach.

Lim and Nur Zulaikha will be joining 13 exponents and five officials and coaches at the world championship.

Nur Zulaikha, a Form 5 student at SMK Batu Kawa, is also the youngest exponent from ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak to make a debut in a world meet.

On Tuesday, a Jalur Gemilang presentation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in Putrajaya.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh handed over the national colours to the team and took note of the ITF Taekwon-Do history, its achievements, and contribution to national unity, as well as shared her aspirations to streamline taekwondo under sports to raise combat sports to a higher level.

“This is the first time that ITF Malaysia (ITFM) is sending the largest contingent to a World Championship organised by the International Taekwon-Do Federation (Vienna),” said ITFM secretary Grandmaster Tan Chek Si.

“We hope to bring back at least three gold medals for Malaysia as our exponents have trained very hard for the championship.”

Also present were ITFM president Hafiz Muhd Haneefa, vice president Azwan Khoo, and legal advisor Francis Ting.