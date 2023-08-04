Sarawak taekwondo exponents shine at Selangor Open

KUCHING (Aug 4): Exponents from the Sarawak Martial Art Taekwondo Association (SMATA) secured 10 medals at the Selangor Open.

The 16-strong team won three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

Matisse Kho showcased outstanding skills to bag the Male 16-18 years middleweight and partnered with Terrence Chern Zi Ching, Aidanathan Joffery Kalimuthu, Siaw Ren Hea, and Sean Lim for the Male 16-19 years team gold.

SMATA’s third gold was delivered by Moses Sim, who produced an exceptional performance in the Male Above 19 years Knife-hand Breaking event.

The silver medallists included Terrence Chern Zi Ching (Male 13-15 years welterweight) and Siaw Ren Hea (Male 16-18 years welterweight), while bagging the bronze medals were Tan Sze Ying (Female 7-9 years Category H), Aidanathan Joffery Kalimuthu (Male 13-15 years lightweight), and Ryan Jong Szese (Male 16-18 years lightweight).

Other members of the team were Ava Aaralyn Tan Ay, Brooklyn Lau, Sean Lim, Anson Ten, Ivy Sofea Mohd Azri Ngu, Alvin Guo, Veron Valen Tan, Lai Kai Yi, and Jovern Ong.

The team was led by coaches Dana River Yu and Moses Sim.

Looking ahead, SMATA plans to expand its representation in the international arena.

Lodge School students Lau Zhi Qi and Travis Teo Zia Zhen will compete in the prestigious ChunCheon Korea Open 2023, which the SMATA said was a testament to its commitment to foster talent and promote taekwondo on a global scale.

“These remarkable achievements have brought great pride and success to the SMATA, showcasing their exceptional talent in taekwondo.

“As we look forward to future competitions, SMATA is poised to continue achieving further glory and recognition for Sarawak,” said SMATA deputy president Chang Chin Sem.

To join SMATA taekwondo classes, which are guided by president Cho Sing Wei and chief instructor Theresa Chang, call 010-9836708.