Sarawak welcomes Malindo Film Fund’s investment in film industry

KUCHING (Aug 4): Sarawak is ready to welcome Malindo Film Fund’s (MFF) investment into the country’s film industry, said State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The MFF, according to Abdul Karim, is an investment arm that will be looking to invest in the production of films in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“As part of this year’s ASEAN International Film Festival (Aiffa) 2023 and for Sarawak’s development in particular, I am pleased to have been informed of the registration of a new association called the Sarawak Film Collective.

“Sarawak Film Collective was formed earlier this year by local film and TV creative industry players who have vast experience locally and internationally.

“A few of its objectives include to attract local and foreign investors, to develop creative talents in the state and also to safeguard Sarawak’s film & TV industry standards via government policies,” said Abdul Karim in his speech during the launching of Aiffa 2023 Filmbiz World at the Old Courthouse here yesterday.

His speech was delivered by the ministry’s deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan who also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Film Collective and MFF.

“As part of this MoU, Sarawak Film Collective will work together with MFF to identify who will be eligible to access this fund in Sarawak and of course, Borneo as well.

“My ministry is happy that our industry players are taking a proactive role in developing creative and arts resources in Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim.

With huge potential market and population within the countries in ASEAN, Aiffa has become a significant platform to bring together ideas and the film business community, he added.

“The films produced can also go beyond ASEAN and that also helps to market our countries for tourism purposes.

“There is so much more to explore in our beautiful Sarawak and I hope that filmmakers would consider using Sarawak as a film location where there is a diverse range of culture and people living harmoniously,” he said.

Snowdan, during a press conference after the launching of the Aiffa 2023 Filmbiz World, meanwhile suggested that the documentary and animation categories be included in the next Aiffa.

The two new categories that he proposed were to cater to young talents in film documentary and animations.

Also present at the event were deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Aiffa 2023 executive director Jaffri Osman, and Aiffa 2023 festival director Livan Tajang.