School items for 3,570 students across Sabah

SIPITANG (Aug 4): A total of 3,570 students from low-income households across Sabah will soon receive school supplies and uniforms under Yayasan Petronas’ Powering Knowledge programme this year.

They comprise 2,140 Year 1-3 students from 65 primary schools and another 1,430 Form 1-3 students from 26 secondary schools.

The handing over of the school items for the identified students from the district took place here on Friday in conjunction with the Sipitang District Education Office STEM Fiesta 2023, attended by

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Zainuddin Aman, and head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab.

“Ultimately, by providing students with these essential school supplies, we can help set them up for success and ensure that they are well-equipped to thrive in their learning journey,” Siti Ayu said.

Under the programme, students will each receive vouchers for one set of school uniform, a pair of black shoes, as well as socks, and sports attire.

In addition, a classroom kit comprising a school bag, colour pencils, stationery set will be distributed to lower primary school students, while the classroom kits to secondary school students will also include scientific calculator.

The programme started over 10 years ago as part of Petronas’ goal of enabling students from low-income families to continuously participate in the education process and finish school, while also helping to reduce the financial burden of their parents.

For this year, a total of 21,000 students nationwide will benefit from the programme.