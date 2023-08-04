South Korean LED firm proposes RM440 mln plant in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 4): South Korean company, ILJIN Display Co Ltd, is keen to invest RM440 million in a manufacturing facility in Sarawak to produce LED sapphire wafers for high-end consumer electronics, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.

“The company is eager to establish the production facility in Sarawak,” he said in a statement issued following his visit to the company’s plant in South Korea on Thursday.

During the visit, Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, was briefed on the company’s proposed investment by a Sapphire Division Director, Jang Heehyuk.

ILJIN Display was founded in 1994 and is specialised in manufacturing IT touch panels and LED sapphire wafers.

The company is an affiliate of ILJIN Group and one of the 6 KOSPI listed companies among the 29 affiliates.

Sapphire Division, which initiated its business by developing 2-inch wafers for LED substrates in 2002, started supplying products to domestic and overseas major customers in 2006 in order to meet the growing demand in the LED market.

In 2014, the division built a differentiated ingot line and possesses the world leading technology, cost, and quality competitiveness.

The sapphire wafer market is expected to grow steadily in the future as sapphire wafers are applied not only to LEDs for mobile devices, LED TVs and lighting devices, but also to various applications such as cover glasses, wearable glasses and micro LEDs in mobile products.

Awang Tengah pointed out that Sarawak has become a preferred investment destination for many South Korean companies, including Lotte EM (previously ILJIN Materials) in Sama Jaya High Tech Park here, and OCIM at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu.

“I welcome Iljin Display’s proposed investment in Sarawak because this type of high-tech and high-value project is in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 that promotes economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Also present at the meeting and visit were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, the ministry’s advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, its acting Permanent Secretary Dzulkornain Masron, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Director of Land and Survey Department Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Regional Corridor Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni and Sarawak Energy Berhad Group Chief Operating Officer James Ung, and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (South Korea) Ruhizam Idris.