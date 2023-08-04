Stats Dept: Median monthly wage for Malaysia’s formal workers rose to RM2,600 in March

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The median monthly wage for the country’s 6.5 million formal workers was RM2,600 in March, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM)

The department’s report on employee wage statistics for formal sectors also showed that this was RM200 higher than the same period last year.

The number of formal workers in the country was approximately 100,000 more than a year ago, the same report said.

The mining and quarrying sector had the highest median monthly wage of all industries in March, coming in at RM7,500 or nearly three times the pay level from the next highest sector.

The construction sector was next with a median wage of RM2,764 in March, ahead of services with RM2,627 that month.

Workers in manufacturing saw a median wage level of RM2,444 in March while those in agriculture reported RM1,900. – Malay Mail