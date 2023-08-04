S’wak seeks collaboration with international institutions to providing best healthcare service

KUCHING (Aug 4): Sarawak is seeking collaborations with international medical institutions to provide the best possible healthcare services, particularly in the face of unforeseen new diseases, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said collaborations can help the state to create medicines derived from its rich biodiversity to combat such new diseases.

In fact, he said, he had asked Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to seek collaborations with Johns Hopkins University in the United State in terms of data exchange.

“You know, Sarawak is rich in biodiversity and there could be medicines created from our plants that can heal these new diseases,” he said when officiating at the Annual Scientific Congress 2023 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Abang Johari said such efforts were done in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, of which he described, in layman’s terms, as caused by the ‘breathing of polluted oxygen’ which weakens the immune system.

To tackle this, he said the state government has set aside RM200 million to set up the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDS) in Kota Samarahan, as well as setting aside some funds for the Sarawak Cancer Centre.

In producing more homegrown medical specialists, he also said that the state government provides scholarships to 40 students pursuing medicine in local universities annually, and sending post-graduates to study overseas.