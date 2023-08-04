Thousands throng Pesta Tatau for ‘Ngajat Tabuh’ finale

TATAU (Aug 4): Pesta Tatau 2023 managed to gather some 2,500 audience members and 19 contestants at the ‘Ngajat Tabuh’ competition on Aug 1.

According to Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, the Iban cultural dance competition was divided into three categories and is among the highlights of the festival.

Sagan Serang was adjudged champion of the men’s solo category and won himself RM400, a trophy and a certificate.

Christopher Lambong and Danny Lee were placed second and third, receiving RM300 and RM200 respectively, as well as a trophy and a certificate each.

The women’s solo category was won by Christina Dinang, while second and third went to Keleman Anyong and Shellynne Lua respectively.

The top winner in the women’s solo category also received RM400, while the second and third-place winners walked home with RM300 and RM200 respectively. They also received a trophy and a certificate each.

The Tandak Remang 1 dance team was announced the champion in the group category, followed by Tandak Remang 2 and Empire Dance that came in second and third respectively.

For the group category, the champion won RM1,000 while the second- and third-place winners each received RM800 and RM600.

The visitors to the event were also entertained with a special ‘Ngajat Sape’ dance performance from the Temaga Kumang team.