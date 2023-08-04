Unimas opens Tun Abang Haji Openg Digital Centre

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 4): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has named its digital centre building after the late Tun Datuk Abang Openg Abang Sapie – Sarawak’s first governor and father of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Unimas vice chancellor Professor Datuk Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said naming the digital centre building would serve as a reminder that Abang Johari was the catalyst in advancing the state’s digital economy.

“It’s a bold step that has been highlighted that in the end Sarawak is now moving from a conventional economy to a digital one,” he said, adding that Unimas is no exception in terms of digital development on this campus.

“This aligns with Unimas’ digital transformation plan, which aims to make the university a leading centre for information and communication technology (ICT) in Sarawak and the nation’s higher education,” he said in his speech at the launching of the Tun Abang Haji Openg Digital Centre today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he was honoured by the recognition.

He believes the establishment of this centre could enhance digital skills among graduates.from conventional to digital.

“Congratulations and well done to Unimas for establishing such a building.

“This is because Sarawak needs a young generation with potential and skills in data analysis, cyber security and robotics towards developing the state in 2030,” he said.