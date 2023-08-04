Water festival, concerts among highlights of upcoming Sibu Jaya Carnival

KUCHING (Aug 4): The water festival and performances by artistes are among the highlights of the Sibu Jaya Carnival 2023, which will take place from Aug 26 to Oct 8 this year.

The event is organised by Amcorp and the Sibu Jaya Rural District Council, said Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said prior to the carnival, the Sibu Jaya Bike Week will kick off from Aug 26 to Sept 3 at the Sibu Jaya Motorcross Track and Sibu Jaya Sapphire East Business Precinct Plaza.

“I am impressed with the motocross track in Sibu Jaya, which is one of the best motorcycle tracks in Sarawak.

“Among the events, the Mountain Bike Fun Race and Sibu Jaya Bike Show 2023 will be held on Aug 31, while the Grand Prix Sibu Jaya Extreme Motorcross Championship will take place on Sept 2 and 3,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

According to Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, the carnival will feature exhibitions, concerts, traditional sports, and other activities to attract visitors.

“The water festival event will be held in the morning after the Sibu Jaya Mini Marathon and Fun Run 2023, and the highlight will be the closing ceremony by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on the evening of Oct 7,” he added.

Regarding the Sentoria Water Theme Park, Abdul Karim explained that the project had been implemented but was halted due to various factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, during the construction phase.

“The theme park construction was an individual initiative, and we will take steps to identify the challenges faced by the relevant parties,” he said.

Present at the press conference were Amcorp assistant manager James Ho and Sibu Rural District Council secretary Ng Siang Wei.