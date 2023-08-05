Saturday, August 5
38 S’wak clinics to be repaired under Bitara Madani this year

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Lukanisman (left) looks at the new Siburan health clinic plans. Also seen is Willie (second left). – Photo by Galileo Petingi

SIBURAN (Aug 5): Six dilapidated clinics in Sarawak have been repaired  under the Bitara Madani initiative so far, said federal Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

“For Sarawak, there are a total of 38 dilapidated clinics that need repairs and so far there are six clinics that have been repaired.

“The remaining 32 clinics are currently in the pre-implementation stage, and the government is determined to see these projects completed by December this year,” he told a press conference when visiting the new Siburan health clinic here yesterday.

Lukanisman also revealed that more dilapidated clinics in the state will be included for repair in 2024.

On the progress of the new Type-3 Serian Health Clinic, he said its progress is currently at 76 percent and it was expected to be completed by December this year.

The clinic is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.

On the new Siburan Health Clinic, he disclosed that it will be fully completed by October this year.

“This is something big for the people in Siburan and this will provide more  access to those that need healthcare services,” he added.

Among those present during the visit was Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin.

