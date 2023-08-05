Absorb health counsellors into permanent service, MoH urged

KUCHING (Aug 5): It would be timely for the Ministry of Health (MoH) to absorb health counsellors into permanent service judging by the increasing number of mental health cases, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The Mental Health Advisory Council member said in a press statement depression rates among the population had increased.

He said based on the Department of Statistics’ data, depression rates increased from 20.9 per cent to 59.2 per cent in 2022.

During this same period, anxiety rates increased from 32.3 per cent to 55.1 per cent.

“We should consider absorbing the contract counsellors into the permanent service. I understand that currently, those on contract are not entitled to increase in salaries and have no allowances or other benefits.”

“Counsellors should be considered as essential cogs in the wheel of comprehensive healthcare, along with doctors, nurses, and other support staff,” said Lee.

Not only should they be absorbed into permanent service but also be paid decent salaries with the normal allowances and perks so that they too can be motivated to play their collective role in reducing the strain on our public healthcare services, he said.

“I call on both the Health Ministry and the Public Service Department to do justice to these counsellors,” he added.

However, Lee also expressed gratitude to the then government of the day for absorbing a group 200 counsellors into permanent service a few years ago.

These officers were first recruited in 2020 on a year-to-year contract to meet the increasing need for counselling and support services during the Covid-19 pandemic when there was a spike in mental disorder cases.

“And, thanks to the Ministry, the contracts were extended for a period of two years, as opposed to one year each during the past three years,” said Lee.

He said this was done in recognition of the fact that their services were important to meet the escalating progression of mental health disorders in the county.

In most countries in the world, including Ukraine, the depression rates are in the region of six per cent or lower.

Among other consequences, depression and other mental disorders can also lead to poor productivity, resulting in a one per cent of GDP amounting to RM14.46 billion.

These factors are sufficient reasons for the recruitment of more mental health counsellors in the country, Lee stressed.

“To do this, we must make their employment rates more attractive and appealing,” he reiterated.