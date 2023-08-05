Agong: Efforts to elevate race should not lead to polarisation

SHAH ALAM (Aug 5): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded that the struggle to raise the dignity of a certain race should not lead to polarisation in the country to the point of undermining the spirit of unity.

His Majesty said that poly racism will exist when the races are increasingly estranged from each other, either due to emotions, attitudes, goals and ambitions that cause less communication between the various races.

“Polarisation has broad socio-cultural implications and if not curbed will bring elements of radicalism and extremism that can create large scale disharmony in society,” said His Majesty at the 97th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) at the Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, today.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and UiTM vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor were also in attendance.

His Majesty added that whatever division, differences and prejudices that exist need to be addressed immediately in an effort to create a future society that lives in complete harmony.

Touching on UiTM’s noble efforts to produce highly educated Malay and Bumiputera children, His Majesty reminded the university not to forget the diversity of this country’s citizens.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on all universities and public and private institutions of higher education in the country to play a role in creating a spirit of accommodation between races.

“We can continue to elevate the fate and future of the respective races through education, but at the same time do not leave aside efforts to support the formation of a national identity,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said that the spirit of accommodation between races and unity in diversity is the best feature of Malaysia’s democracy and without it, any efforts towards becoming a developed nation will not be achieved.

His Majesty also said that future human capital should not only be equipped with skills to meet the labour market alone but should also be empowered with soft skills as well.

It includes high moral principles, positive character, noble virtues and having a strong sense of identity and undying love for the country.

“I am confident that a highly educated human capital with noble character will be a great asset for the country,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this 97th convocation ceremony was his last assignment as Chancellor of UiTM and he expressed his utmost appreciation to the university for all the sweet and valuable experiences.

“The huge responsibility as Chancellor of this university will be shouldered by the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong, starting in February 2024,” said His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong hoped that during the almost five years that have passed, he had been able to contribute some thoughtful ideas toward the progress of the university. – Bernama