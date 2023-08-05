Anwar says determined to end corruption, which hampered past administrations

KEPALA BATAS (Aug 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is determined to put a stop to corrupt practices and irregularities which he said seemed to have become systemic and damaged previous administrations.

He said Malaysia was a country rich in oil and gas, oil palm and other natural resources but its previous governance was spoilt by such practices.

He claimed that previous governments were beset by the practice of officials asking for ‘commissions’.

“I don’t mind being severely criticised for trying to put a stop to these practices. If I allow this (corruption), how can our country ever develop?” he said when opening the Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Assembly themed Madani Entrepreneurs Developing Economy here today.

He said these unhealthy practices persisted in the past because no one dared to touch a top official.

Anwar also stressed that the government was determined to eradicate hardcore poverty this year.

He said records show that there are now about 136,000 hardcore poor families in the country.

“Don’t ever think that I feel comfortable to be PM at a time when some people could not even afford to buy milk, school uniforms … while we (politicians) are busy squabbling over other matters and fighting for power.

“Basic matters cannot be resolved; so I said, no matter what I will not compromise and want to eradicate poverty this year,” he said.

Anwar congratulated the Penang government for its efforts in fighting poverty as the state has the lowest number of hardcore poor in the country.

About 1,000 Bumiputera entrepreneurs and representatives of 40 federal and state agencies attended the assembly at Bertam Resort. – Bernama