Dedicated ART lane to be built along Jalan Sultan Tengah, linking Kuching to Pantai Damai

KUCHING (Aug 5): A lane meant only for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system would be built along Jalan Sultan Tengah here, linking the city to Pantai Damai, said Deputy Minister II of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He was cited in a TVS report today as saying the ART lane was part of the project to upgrade and widen the 10km Jalan Sultan Tengah.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman said the project would be divided into three phases, with the works set to kick off next year.

“So far, almost RM1 billion (in cost) has been mentioned for this project because we will build a new bridge, so it is divided into three phases.

“The first phase involves the Mardi Roundabout up to the Santubong Bridge; the second phase (construction) of the new Santubong Bridge; and the third phase from the bridge to Damai through the main road in front of Kampung Santubong,” he was quoted as having during a press conference.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, the project is fully funded by the Sarawak government, adding that a new bridge would be built along the ART route, next to the existing Santubong Bridge.

“With the ART service through the Green Line from Pending to Damai Sentral, it would facilitate the movement of Kuching residents to Damai and Santubong areas, which are quite famous as tourist destinations,” he said.