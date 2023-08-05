DPM Fadillah: Focus on producing more doctors among Sarawakians

REMBAU (Aug 5): Efforts should be focused on producing more doctors among the people of Sarawak so that they will be able to serve in their own state, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that one of the challenges of doctors’ placement was the problem of getting doctors to work in rural areas in the state as they are not prepared to be located far from towns or city centres where they have no access to modern facilities.

“When offers (permanent positions) are opened, most choose to go to the peninsula or Sabah,” he told reporters after visiting the rubber collection centre in Kampung Kuala Sawah, Rantau here today.

Recently, Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian said permanent posts for contract doctors should be offered to those already serving in Sarawak or Sarawakians who are waiting for an offer.

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni also reported that a total of 50 medical officers out of 619 have rejected the offer for permanent posts in government healthcare facilities in Sarawak. — Bernama