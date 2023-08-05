Firemen clean up oil spill at Sepupok junction in Niah

MIRI (Aug 5): Firemen rushed to the Sepupok junction in Niah on Friday evening to clean up an oil spill on the road following a single-vehicle accident that occurred there.

The Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a report that a call was received at 4.30pm after a 25-tonne truck transporting palm oil fruits was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

“The accident caused an oil spill on the road and affected the safety of the road. A team of six personnel was despatched to the location from the Batu Niah fire station.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team sized up the situation and while waiting for Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) personnel, suited up in personal protective equipment,” it said.

It said that after MPOB removed the truck, layers of sand were laid on the oil-covered road.

“After observing that the safety of the road was in place with no threat to other road users, the operation was adjourned,” it said.

The operation ended at 7.08pm.