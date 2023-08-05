Govt urged to back lactation facilities for working mums

KUCHING (Aug 5): The government has been urged to look into the need of breastfeeding mothers for lactation facilities in the workplace.

Social activist Voon Shiak Ni said more women are joining the workforce today and there must be initiatives to provide adequate facilities for lactation for mothers to let down and keep their milk for their babies which is beneficial for both the maternal health of the mother and the health of the children.

“In conjunction with the World Breastfeeding Week, and on behalf of all mothers , I would like to raise the issue of the necessity for the government to look into issues of the lack of support system and lactation facilities for mothers as advocated by health professions and also by World Health Organisation (WHO),” she said in a statement.

The initiative of having lactation stations whereby mothers have the space and privacy to express their milk especially in schools and hospitals where the majority of the working force are female is necessary, she insisted.

The same initiative should be extended to all public and private companies and also shopping malls, she added.

Voon said it was encouraging that some malls in Kuching have already opened nursing rooms.

“It serves no purpose to advocate breastfeeding for babies if there is a lack of lactation facilitates to serve the same purpose,” she said.

She said Sarawak’s Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry in a media statement last year had expressed support and commitment in providing a support system for working and breastfeeding mothers by creating child care centres at the workplace.

Voon, however, said she is hoping the ministry will look into the implementation of policies or laws to support the cause so that working mothers could still continue breastfeeding when they return to work after their maternity leave.