Group brings cheer to Miri’s elderly

MIRI (Aug 5): Members of the Miri Chee Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society’s youth and women sections recently came together to bring cheer to 21 elderly residents of Miri Home For The Aged.

The senior citizens were also brought to visit several interesting places around the city such as Lian Hua San San Ching Temple, Tua Pek Kong Temple and Coco Cabana.

The visit ended with a sumptuous lunch at Lao Yang Kopitiam in Piasau.

The activity is one of the organization’s efforts at showing appreciation for senior citizens in line with its aim to apply moral values that can help the development of a peaceful and harmonious society as well as unite people from various communities.

Also present to accompany the senior citizens during the visit was the charity home supervisor, Penghulu Betty Pong.

Miri Home For The Aged is a non-profit organisation that operates at Lot 296, Blok 5, Jalan Jee Foh 7, Krokop here.

Members of the public here are also welcome to contribute to the charity home and those interested can contact Miri Home for The Aged at 085-425 518 or email them at [email protected].