Kampung Santubong picked for ‘Santuni Warisan Kita’ programme

KUCHING (Aug 5): Kampung Santubong has been selected for the ‘Santuni Warisan Kita’ programme, which highlights the celebration of unity and heritage.

The event is run in conjunction with the national-level International Museum Day.

In a statement by the federal Ministry of National Unity, the event was launched by the minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and carried out by the ministry through the Museums Department of Malaysia.

“Kampung Santubong has been chosen to promote unity through community activities and museum-related initiatives, fostering close cooperation among museum communities.

“Among the activities held are ‘gotong-royong’ (communal work) with the local community and museum representatives, the ‘Bakul Rahmah’ contributions, book donations to Kampung Santubong Library, exhibitions, health check-ups conducted by the Sarawak Health Department, sales of local products, a children’s colouring competition, and various community-driven events.”

The ‘gotong-royong’ took place at two locations: Masjid Nurir Rahmani and the village security and development committee (JKKK) hall, where Aaron took the opportunity to visit several households in Kampung Santubong and personally present the ‘Bakul Rahmah’ contributions.

“This programme exemplifies community initiatives at the KRT (neighbourhood committee) level, serving as platforms for multi-ethnic social interactions involving unity entities nationwide.

“As such, I call upon all members of the community to embrace the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’, and practise tolerance in building a united and competitive Madani society,” said Aaron in the statement.

Additionally, the ministry said it remained committed to empowering the role of KRT at the grassroots level through inter-ministerial and related agency collaborations.

The establishment of specific committees within KRT would act as drivers for implementing activities focused on local issues and problem-solving, catering to the needs of specific target groups and providing comprehensive services to address the community’s current requirements, it added.

Among those attending the event were Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, and Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Dato Indera Noridah Abdul Rahim.