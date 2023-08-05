KTS charity car wash set to achieve target

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 5): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL’s charity car wash program has received an encouraging response and is seen as capable of achieving the target.

The first leg of the charity program which is being held at the grounds of the Kota Kinabalu Foochow Association from August 5 to 6 aims to raise RM2 million for 23 Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

According to KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling, nine of the 23 schools are in Sabah.

Four of the nine schools in Sabah, namely Kian Kok Secondary School, Tshung Tsin Secondary School, Yu Yuan Sandakan Secondary School, and Sabah Tawau Chinese High School, will be directly involved in this campaign.

Ling in his speech at the launching of the charity campaign on Saturday said that these four schools were given 20,000 car wash coupons, with each coupon valued at RM50, to be sold.

“Students from these four schools are also involved in washing cars during the program this weekend,” he said.

Ling also expressed his gratitude to the Kota Kinabalu Foo Chow Association for their cooperation, particularly in providing the car wash site.

The event also marks the beginning of the program in Sabah as it will continue to Sandakan at SM Yu Yuan on August 12 and 13. Next, it will be held at Sabah Tawau Chinese High School on August 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committee Sabah chairman Datuk Au Kam Wah, thanked KTS and STIHL for organizing the charity event, and assisting the development of private Chinese secondary schools in the state.

“We expect a sum of RM650,000 will be collected in this campaign (for Sabah alone), with RM300,000 raised through the charity program and the rest donated by KTS.

“I also want to express my gratitude to KTS for providing relevant equipment to the volunteer students from schools to ensure the success of this campaign,” he said.

His speech was delivered by the deputy chairman of the committee, Datuk Mary Ling Nga Ming.

Au stated that the contributions received by the schools would help in their operational costs and student education development.

“I also hope that more companies and associations will step forward to support the development of Chinese schools in Sabah,” he added.

Also present at the event were KTS Sabah Operations Manager Wong Kee Mee, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Director Liew Thien Loi, KTS Group Sabah Area Office Senior Manager Paul Hii, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Kota Kinabalu Branch Manager Loh Joo Kui, SM Kian Kok principal Goh Teck Seng, Kota Kinabalu Foochow Association deputy chairman Stephen Ling Kah Kiong, SM Tshung Tsin principal Chung Chin Hing, and supervisor of SM Kian Kok, Koh Tze Eak.