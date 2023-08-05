Kuching Fest Food Fair 2023 expected to break record of 80,000 visitors per night

KUCHING (Aug 5): Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng hopes to break the record of over 80,000 visitors a night at the Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023 this year.

Wee said the food fair recorded 80,000 visitors last year and the achievement was partly due to the commencement of economic activities after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

“I hope we can break the record. We still have another two weeks to go and hopefully with all the support, we can break the record of 80,000 visitors a night,” he told reporters after officiating Maggi’s campaign at Vivacity Megamall shopping mall here today.

The mayor said so far, the highest number of visitors recorded in a night is around 60,000.

Cumulatively, Wee said an estimated 300,000 people have visited the food fair in the past week, in comparison to 370,000 visitors last year.

More than 20,000 visitors were recorded last Thursday and Friday night each despite the rain, he added.

Meanwhile, Wee praised the police’s swift action in arresting a suspect from a pickpocketing gang targeting victims at the food fair.

“The police have actually stationed 12 personnel just outside the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall and we have also set up a counter for complaints or reports to be lodged by visitors.”

Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023 offers opportunities to the youths to explore entrepreneurship and venture into the food industry, while earning an income, he said.

The Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023 is ongoing until Aug 20.