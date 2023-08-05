Kuching Street Parade draws thousands to city centre

KUCHING (Aug 5): Thousands throng the city centre to witness and participate in the colourful Kuching Street Parade at 6pm today to celebrate Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The parade kicked off at Travillion Commercial Centre in Jalan Padungan, flagged off by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

A total of 60 contingents, comprising 2,400 enthusiastic participants, took part in the grand parade, showcasing the city’s vibrant culture and community spirit.

The parade started its journey towards Tun Jugah Shopping Center which served as the starting point, and ended at Hilton Hotel near the Kuching Waterfront.