Living with sobriety — the easiest decision to make

ON the evening of June 23, 2023, I had my last dram of a single-malt whisky during a casual friends’ dinner in Kuching.

Due to a chain of unforeseen events, I was hospitalised the very next day for eight days and the medical prognosis after that was a personal moment of decision for me – give up the drinking, or face the likelihood of an early death should I continue my habit.

The choice was simple – I started on a life of sobriety.

The timing was somewhat of a big blow. My wife and I, together with my son and daughter-in-law were scheduled to attend a week-long celebration in Glasgow, Scotland for my niece Emily Ong’s pending wedding on July 15 (for which plans were already afoot since last year), with a holiday in Switzerland at my sister Edrea’s place planned thereafter!

But a lifetime of sheer good living and overindulgence (and not to mince words – somewhat abusing one’s overall health) had finally caught up with this frail body of mine – or as my good buddies would say: “You’ve had a good innings mate!”

Where and how had I begun?

Fifty three years ago, in March 1970, I first joined The Borneo Company’s Kuching branch as an executive cadet and was put under the tutelage of Alan Cheng Kuo Chiu, whose portfolio was the Guinness Department (which had also included wines and spirits).

I was a novice. Prior to this, I had at most drank some Anglia shandy during the festive seasons of Christmas and Chinese New Year with friends and at home. I did not like the bitterness of the hops in beers and had never tasted Guinness Stout before.

Come to think of it, neither had Alan, my mentor and senior executive. He had told me that he did not like the taste of either beer or stout. At this point in time, we were just months away from launching Guinness’s first ever lager beer, the infamous ‘Gold Harp’, which would be launched with great fanfare in Kuching and Sibu sometime in early 1971.

It would be the first real challenge to the then-market brand leader Anchor, which had led the field for decades before.

My drinking friends had, at the time I started my first real job, thought I had the dream job – all I could drink, for free and without time nor limit!

As for me, I was not as thrilled with the idea as it had taken me a while (more than a year) for me to get used to the ‘new habit of drinking beer and Guinness Stout’ at the drop of a hat.

My job as a marketing executive then was to promote and ensure the sales and greater success of both Guinness – its stout and beer. My team of sales force was based in the largest stout/beer market in Sarawak at that time – the wider Rajang Basin, which included Sibu, Sarikei, Binatang (now Bintangor) and right up to Kapit.

At the time (1971-1973), we were still very much a British colonial administered corporation – our senior ranks in management were all British, from the director down to the marketing manager and divisional managers.

We were the second batch of local Asian executives to take up these jobs hitherto occupied by younger Brits and expatriates from the UK and other parts of Europe.

We were indoctrinated to ‘become like the Brits’ and to behave and attain their work habits, living lifestyles and to emulate the way they eat, sleep and work ‘the company way’.

The fact that I was assigned to the Guinness & Wine & Spirit Department meant that I would be and should be promoting my products at any place, time and opportunity regardless of whether it was during office hours or outside of.

In Sibu, I took like a fish to water – certainly I had the best mentors and the best team of professional sales people, matched only by one singular aim, which was to topple the brand-leader in the beer market and to increase sales of Guinness.

We did admirably well on the first, and succeeded beyond our wildest dreams on the second.

I was a lot younger then, only 21, and certainly my tolerance level was swiftly adjusting to the demands being made of it. Looking back now, I can only shudder and recoil at what I had actually subjected my body to – the many years of abuse and unhealthy practices and bad eating habits.

I thank God for not forsaking me then.

It was sheer luck that after three years being in charge of the Liquor Department that I was transferred back to Kuching and was reassigned to the Tobacco Department, which meant changing from one bad habit to another – smoking.

We had sold the brand leader then, Benson & Hedges together with Lucky Strikes, 555, and a host of others. Again, I was loaded with cigarettes and cigars to smoke and to promote – this lasted two years; the day after I was reassigned to a different department, I totally gave up my smoking! Just like that! (If only it was as easy to give up the booze!)

A change was going to come, and it did when Inchcape, my company, decided to second me to their new venture selling Japanese motor vehicles.

They had rebranded an old company called North Borneo Trading into NBT-Toyota and had decided to set up the motor group in a big way. I became their manager for Kuching (by the time I left five years later, I had taken a two-unit per month sales company to a 110-unit a month).

But that’s another story.

By this time, I had become a frequent social-drinker, which usually meant that I would drink a few beers or wine or whisky when socialising, at dinner or with friends and other company.

I was never a solo lone-drinker, not even up till the day I had stopped. I would only drink in the company of another.

My family, and especially my wife, would always discourage and frown on my drinking. In my family, it is only my youngest sister and I who are habitual drinkers – Dad would drink socially and only wine, and my mum, not at all.

My other siblings would imbibe on special occasions, except my doctor brother who abstains.

With my three children, my youngest daughter loves a drink once a while, while the other two are rather adverse to it.

My wife, regardless to say, is allergic to all things alcoholic.

So now I am completely out of the business of promoting both alcohol and cigarettes, but the motor trade is one of those principals that contributes to both – and guess what?

On my very first visit to the Toyota headquarters in Japan (both in Nagoya and Tokyo), there was a strong and overwhelming culture of business entertaining that involved both drinking and smoking – we’re talking of the 1970s when it was at its peak (after the economic slump of the 1990s, this has changed rather drastically).

Their staff would take me to dine and wine every day after work.

So there I was again – pulled even deeper into the Japanese culture of business entertaining and going for the #1 spot in motor vehicle sales leadership.

Instead of curtailing or reducing, the drinking increased manifold!

Sales successes were highly dependent on how much one could entertain, or as they put it – ‘getting the business, one way or another’!

Visits by the Toyota principals from Japan were numerous and regular. By this time, we also had an assembly plant in Kuching knocking out Land Cruisers at a company called Sarawak Motor Industries (SMI), which also produced BMWs and Skodas.

Visiting Japanese had meant nightclub jaunts with more hostess-bookings, drinks, eats and smokes – and the cycle continued for a few more years.

It was a hard habit to break – I must admit I was lucky and right up to about 2016, health-wise, was rather uneventful despite all the bodily abuse it has taken.

But eventually everything catches up on us. The ‘gong’ has been sounded. The time of reckoning is nigh.

It’s not really that difficult a decision to make. It’s a do or die.

If I don’t do it now, stop drinking, I’m surely going to die.

It’s the easiest decision to make. I thank you God for giving me the chance to answer.

Amen.