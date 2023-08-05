Lotte Fine Chemical eyes investing RM2.2 bln for ECH, caustic soda production in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 5): Lotte Fine Chemical (LFC) is keen on investing RM2.2 billion into a plant in Sarawak set to manufacture epichlorohydrin (ECH) and caustic soda, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.

According to him, the South Korean company would undertake a feasibility study and should everything go to plan, the project would kick off by 2028.

He said this in a statement issued in connection with a meeting with the company’s vice-president for new business development Shin Junhyuk in Seoul on Friday.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said Sarawak would welcome LFC’s proposed investment as this type of high-tech and high-value project was in line with the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, promoting economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1964, LFC started its journey in the general chemicals business – the foundation of the chemical industry – and later expanded into higher added-value businesses such as fine chemicals.

These include AnyCoat®, a material for pharmaceutical capsules, and MECELLOSE®, a functional additive for construction.

LFC also manufactures electronic materials including tetramethyl ammonium chloride, which is a material for semiconductors, as well as colour laser printer toners.