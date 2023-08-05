Man finds son dead inside abandoned building

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 5): A man who failed to return home since Wednesday was found dead inside an abandoned building at Jalan Sembulan here on Friday.

The body of the 21-year-old, who worked at a nearby restaurant, was found by his father around 8am when he went out to look for his son who did not return home for several days.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police were notified of the discovery and rushed to the scene.

“The five-storey building has been left abandoned for sometime and police believed the victim had gone there to explore the area.

“Police investigation revealed the victim had fallen from one of the floors during his exploration as he sustained a broken hand and injuries on his body, which is consistent with a fall,” said Mohd Zaidi.

There were also footprints on the staircase leading up to the building while a portable vapor, believed to belong to the victim, was found at the scene, he said.

Mohd Zaidi added that no foul play was found at the scene and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

The case has been classified as a sudden death.