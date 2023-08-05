Motorcyclist, pillion rider perish in accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Aug 5): A female motorcyclist and her pillion rider, both aged 17, died in a fatal crash with a car at Mile 13, Jalan Kuching-Serian here last night.

According to sources, the motorcyclist had just refuelled her motorcycle at a nearby petrol station.

She then allegedly jumped the curb to head back towards Kuching, when a car travelling from the same direction crashed into them.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Their bodies were later handed over to the police for transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

MORE TO COME