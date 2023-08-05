MP launches fund to aid Mirians needing medical treatment

MIRI (Aug 5): People here who require financial assistance for medical treatment in Kuching or in Kuala Lumpur can seek help from a special welfare fund set up by Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

The PKR rep said the fund was set up through the Community Care Enrichment Programme (CCEP) Foundation, a charitable organisation based in Selangor, to assist Mirians who are facing financial constraints and are in need of medical treatment.

“As a first step, I have donated RM30,000 to CCEP to run this programme to contribute to the medical welfare of the people of Miri,” he announced in a statement.

CCEP Foundation and CCEP Association service is charity-driven and aims to reach each and everyone who is in need regardless of age, creed, race and religion.

It also welcomes non-government organisations and other charitable organisations to join it as a partner as its philosophy is there is no boundary when it comes to charity, it said on its website.

CCEP’s future plan is to provide a channel to highlight the plight of the needy to meet underprivileged group needs or to ease their living and financial difficulties and match them with generous donors.

Chiew said patients here who are facing financial problems can inform their doctor and seek help from the Medical Social Work Service at Miri Hospital.

Their application results will be subjected to the evaluation of Miri Hospital’s Welfare Division where the social welfare officer will assess applications and decide on the eligibility of applicants based on their financial position such as family income and other factors.

“Once the patient’s application is approved by the Miri Hospital Social Work Division, they will contact the CCEP Foundation to help fund the necessary transportation fare,” he said.

Chiew said this is the steps taken to realise his goal in the election manifesto to improve medical services for the people of Miri, especially in the field of oncology and heart.

The first-term MP said this plan will require careful planning and time to materialise and the creation of this fund is to provide immediate medical benefits to the people of Miri, especially for non-emergency medical cases that require these services.