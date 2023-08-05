Over 100 boxers to participate in Sarawak Open challenge

KUCHING (Aug 05): More than 100 boxers from all over the country and four foreign countries have confirmed their participation in the 2nd Sarawak Open Boxing Championship to be held at the Sri Aman Indoor Stadium from Aug 19-26.

According to Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Rahman Lariwoo, the four foreign countries are Indonesia (Batam and Kalimantan), Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

He said the competition this time will be intense, with several professional matches involving international boxers as well as local boxers.

“Elite boxers and Sukma boxers from all over the state, including the appearance of foreign boxers, will warm up this edition.

“However, the main focus of the night is definitely the pro clash between Sukma XX gold medalist Daeloniel McDelon Bong, or ‘Kilat Boy’, and Sonran Sopakul from Thailand.

“No less interesting is the match between boxers from Indonesia and Japan as well as some big names in the boxing arena in this region who are also competing in the pro action,” Rahman told reporters in a press conference after chairing the preparatory meeting for the organisation of the tournament in Sri Aman on Friday.

He said thus far, preparations for the second edition of the tournament are going smoothly and he is confident that the regular edition will receive a favourable response just like the first edition in 2022.

“Sri Aman has once again been chosen as the tournament venue after the success of the first edition in August last year where it received a very encouraging response.

“Furthermore, the Sri Aman Indoor Stadium will also be the venue for the boxing event in Sukma XXI next year.

“Thus, it will be the best preparation ground before we host the next Sukma,” he said, adding that it will also be the stage for the selection of Sarawak athletes for Sukma XXI.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development and Simanggang Assemblyman, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis will officiate the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Saba would like to express its appreciation to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) for continuing to support the organising of this tournament.

“Not forgetting all the government agencies in Sri Aman which have helped make this tournament a success,” added Rahman.

The 2nd Sarawak Open Boxing Championship is organised by Saba in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and the Sarawak Sports Corporation.