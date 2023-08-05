Peninsula polls: Young voters to shape Malaysian politics, need to make wise decision, says PM

KEPALA BATAS (Aug 5): Young voters aged between 18 and 25, have a strong influence in shaping the country’s politics and this determines the future of Malaysia, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said this young group should decide wisely in the state election in six states to determine a bright future for the nation and its youth.

“As such, our children should deliberate hard before deciding the shape of politics in Malaysia, on which direction, what peaceful form, how to encompass all races, have clear economic policies and to attract investment as our children’s future depends on the shape of politics.

“So our children have to make a wise decision, you decide what is best for your country,” he said when speaking to 1,500 students at the “Meet Anwar – Madani Education Discussion’ at Penang Matriculation College here today.

He said young children need to be strong to stop all insults involving race and religion so that the people live as a strong harmonious family and save the country.

Prime Minister said the Unity Government is always working hard to bring in as many foreign investments as possible to the country to open up employment opportunities for the future generation.

“We are working very hard, compared to what happened in the last three or four years. Where were the investments, where were changes in education such as like this, and where was the commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty as happening now?

“Where was the solution to the decades of toilet woes. Now thank God, you have the government which cares for you,” he said to thunderous applause from the matriculation students present.

As the number one leader of the country, he wants to prove that Malaysia is capable of becoming an outstanding nation with the younger generation in line with the Madani concept put forward by the government under his leadership.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed polling day for the state election in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan, to be held simultaneously on Aug 12 with early voting on Aug 8. – Bernama