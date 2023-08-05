Premier: Kpg Baru KL Malays seek Sarawak’s help to preserve heritage

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Malays of Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur had sought help from Sarawak on ways to manage and administer their real estate, in line with preserving their traditional heritage while preventing their settlement from being claimed by the metropolis.

In stating this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says the Hikmah Exchange development in Satok has gained attention from the Kampung Baru folks to learn how the Sarawak government addresses the issue of preserving the Malay heritage land, especially those in Satok, through the setting up of Yayasan Hartanah Bumiputera Sarawak.

He said the foundation was set up with the objective of defending Malay heritage land through property rights as enshrined in Islamic law.

“Now, we have the Permodalan Satok Bhd, which takes over the role in managing properties in Islam so that our heritage land would not be easily claimed by other people.

“This is the first where we have this arrangement and I wish to share even those who want to develop Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur – they come to Kuching to learn from us on how we develop the Malay native land,” he said when launching the Convention Centre of Hikmah Exchange tonight.

Abang Johari also called upon the Malay community to be involved in estate investment trust so that they could generate more income not only for themselves, but also to help the whole community.

“Malay community can save and invest in REIT (real-estate investment trust) and of course, it can grow and we can defend the areas of the Malay people, defending them from the commercial buildings.

“I believe that other natives would also want to use this model so that when we develop the economy together with our Malay community,” he added.