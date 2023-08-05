Premier: Kpg Baru KL Malays seeks Sarawak’s help to preserve heritage

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Malays of Kampung Baru Kuala Lumpur had sought help from Sarawak on how to manage and administer their real estate to preserve their Malay heritage from being claimed by the metropolis, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the Hikmah Exchange development project in Satok had garnered their attention to learn how the Sarawak government addresses the issue of preserving the Malay heritage land, especially those in Satok through the setting up of Yayasan Hartanah Bumiputera Sarawak.

According to him, the foundation was set up to defend Malay heritage land through Islamic property rights.

“Alhamdulillah the development of Satok, so far, many of our sisters still keep their property. This is because before this, our sisters had to liquidate their property to be divided among the heirs because according to ‘faraid’.

“But now, we have the Permodalan Satok Bhd which takes over the role in managing Islamic property so that our heritage land would not be easily claimed by other people.

“This is the first where we have this arrangement and I wish to share even those who want to develop Kampung Baru Kuala Lumpur, they come to Kuching to learn from us on how we develop the Malay native land,” he said when launching the Hikmah Exchange Convention Centre here tonight.

Abang Johari also called on the Malay community to be involved in estate investment trust so that they can generate more income not only for themselves but also to help the whole community.

“The Malay community can save and invest in this trust and of course it can grow and we can defend the area of Malay people so that it becomes one of our approaches to defend the commercial estate building.

“I believe that other natives would also want to use this model so that when we develop the economy together with our Malay community,” he said.