Sarawak to continue developing Belaga to make it on par with other districts in the state

BINTULU (Aug 5): The state government will continue to develop the Belaga District by carrying out infrastructure and facilities improvements, and make it a developed district like other areas in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister pointed out that Belaga, where many of the state’s mega projects are being implemented, such as the Bakun and Murum Hydroelectric projects, should be developed in line with its status as the main pulse of Sarawak.

“Therefore, problems related to infrastructure and facilities will continue to be given attention to ensure that residents in the Belaga area enjoy better facilities in the future,” he said.

Abdul Karim said this when representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when officiating at the Belaga Regatta 2023 near here today.

For that purpose, he said the state government via the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) will implement several development projects in the district which will be presented to the Premier in the near future.

Abdul Karim also expressed his excitement about the cultural uniqueness and the beauty of biodiversity in Belaga, which has the potential to be developed as a tourism area.

He said that Belaga was always close to his heart because his late father had served as an administrative officer in the district in the 1960s.

“I feel very proud of the achievements and development projects that have been implemented in Belaga District which is growing as a modern and progressive district,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Huju Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and Political Secretary to the Premier Beatrice Kedoh.