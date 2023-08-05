Sarawak’s second halfway home for people living with HIV now opens in Miri

MIRI (Aug 5): Sarawak’s second halfway boarding facility for low-income HIV patients especially from rural areas has been opened in Miri today.

Deputy Health Minister Awang Sauni said the second facility named the Teratak Kasih Tok Nan was set up in Miri based on the ministry’s data-driven policy, and a manifestation of a tripartite collaboration between Malaysia AIDS Foundation (MAF), the Ministry of Health, and the Sime Darby Foundation.

The collaboration is known as the ‘Tripartite HIV Intervention Program’ which was aimed at supporting the implementation of a high impact HIV prevention programme named ‘Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations’.

“Based on the number of cases, we can interpret that there is a need to expand the prevention and treatment services to Miri, to meet the needs of key populations.

“This package covers HIV/STI prevention, supports HIV treatment adherence as well as community-based HIV screening programmes that will be carried out by trained local community members,” he said during the opening ceremony at Jalan Hokien here today.

The first Teratak Kasih Tok Nan was set up in Kuching in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Foundation chief operating officer Dr Yatela Zainal Abidin, said in their fight against HIV, the foundation has worked with MAF team, alongside the health Ministry and Malaysia AIDS Council for a decade now.

“Sime Darby Foundation’s total sponsorship commitment of RM8.5 million from 2013 to 2023 has supported various MAF initiatives, especially in saving and improving the quality of life of people living with HIV, increasing the number of healthcare professionals from public hospitals trained in HIV advocacy, and championing the laws on the prevention and management of HIV/AIDS at the workplace.

“Therefore, today, I am proud to announce Sime Darby Foundation’s extension of support for MAF in the fourth phase, which includes the support for Teratak Kasih Tok Nan in collaboration with MOH, with a committed sponsorship amounting to RM1.5 million until 2026! This brings our total commitment for the HIV/AIDS cause to RM10 million to date,” she said.

The highlight of today’s programme was the handing over of a RM1.5 million donation check from the Sime Darby Foundation by Dr Yatela to MAF, which was received by MAF chairman Professor Dato’ Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Also present at today’s function were Malaysia AIDS Foundation Sarawak’s patron, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Puan Sri Jamilah Anu; Malaysia AIDS Council president Professor Madya Dr Raja Iskandar Shah Raja Azwa and MAF Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter, Dato’ Aaron Aziz.

When met by reporters later, Lukanisman revealed that Kuching recorded the highest number of HIV cases reported in Sarawak in the last five years – 40 per cent of the 4,752 total cases.

He added that Miri came in second at 18 per cent out of the total.

During the same corresponding period, 2,206 AIDS cases were reported in the state, he said.