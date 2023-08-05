Sg Empawah KRT rolls out programmes, services for rural folk

SIBU (Aug 5): Sungai Empawah’s community watch committee (KRT) has rolled out programmes and dialogue sessions to inform people in the rural areas on the government’s policies, said its chairman Kapitan Wong Hua.

According to him, the committee aims to brief and assist the rural folk on the Kenyalang Gold Card and welfare assistance applications, as well as to enable them to have free health screenings.

The programmes, he said, also include free dental check-ups, free legal consultation and assistance in the application for replacement of damaged identity cards, Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefit application and bank account registration.

“Dialogue sessions will also be held between the rural folk and related agencies,” Wong told a press conference here yesterday.

The first dialogue session will be held at SJK (C) Ung Nang on Aug 6 and is to be graced by Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat.

The second session at SMK Chung Cheng on Aug 13 will have the presence of Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil as the event’s guest of honour.

The third session at SM Kwong Ming on Aug 20, meanwhile, will be officiated by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“All three sessions will start from 9am till 3pm and agencies involved are Sibu District Office, the Water Board, Sarawak Energy, Telekom, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Sibu District Police headquarters (IPD), Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), National Registration Department and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sibu branch.

“The Immigration Department and Sibu Division Welfare Department, however, will only be available on Aug 20,” he said.

“A blood donation drive will also be held simultaneously at SM Kwong Ming on Aug 20,” said Wong, adding that the initiative was a collaborative effort of the Progressive Democratic Party Bawang Assan Division and KRT Sungai Empawah.

The dialogue sessions that are scheduled to take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on all three sessions will be spearheaded by Cr Joshua Ting from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), he informed.

The programme is jointly organised by Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Sungai Empawah, JKKK Paradom, Sungai Maaw, Tung Nam Poh, JKKK Sungai Maaw, JKKK Seberang Ensurai/Tanjung Kunyit/Tanjung Pan, JKKK Tanjung Ensurai, JKKK Bukit Lan, JKKK Sungai Bidut/Telok Bango/Bukit Igu and Rejang Medical Centre.